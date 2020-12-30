UrduPoint.com
I.Coast Ex-PM And Opposition Figure Released, Says Lawyer

Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:38 PM

I.Coast ex-PM and opposition figure released, says lawyer

Prominent Ivory Coast opposition politician Pascal Affi Nguessan, who was detained following the country's presidential election, has been released and placed under judicial supervision, his lawyer said

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Prominent Ivory Coast opposition politician Pascal Affi Nguessan, who was detained following the country's presidential election, has been released and placed under judicial supervision, his lawyer said.

"He was placed under supervision and released after a hearing with the examining magistrate. He has gone home," his attorney, Pierre Dagbo Gode, told AFP.

Nguessan, a 67-year-old former prime minister, was detained with other political figures following the October 31 election, when they declared the vote -- won by incumbent Alassane Ouattara -- to be illegitimate.

