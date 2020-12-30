UrduPoint.com
I.Coast Ex-PM And Opposition Figure Released, Says Lawyer

Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:32 PM

Prominent Ivory Coast opposition politician Pascal Affi N'Guessan, who was detained following the country's presidential election, has been released and placed under judicial supervision, his lawyer said

"He was placed under supervision and released after a hearing with the examining magistrate. He has gone home," his attorney, Pierre Dagbo Gode, told AFP.

N'Guessan, a 67-year-old former prime minister, is head of a faction of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) of former president Laurent Gbagbo.

He was detained with other political figures following the October 31 election, when they declared the vote -- won by incumbent Alassane Ouattara -- to be illegitimate.

They issued a statement that proclaimed a "national council of transition" that was supposed to replace the government.

Its signatories were then accused of "plotting against the authorities of the state" and other charges.

N'Guessan was arrested on November 9.

His lawyer said "the charges have not been lifted, the case is continuing." The fate of the group has been a key issue in efforts to forge a dialogue following election-related bloodshed.

Scores of people died and hundreds were injured in clashes sparked by Ouattara's announcement in August that he would seek a third term in office.

His move was condemned by critics as a subversion of constitutional limits on presidential terms, and most of the opposition boycotted the poll.

