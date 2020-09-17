UrduPoint.com
I.Coast Ex-PM Soro Says His Presidential Candidacy 'irrevocable'

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:57 PM

Ivory Coast ex-rebel leader and former premier Guillaume Soro, whose bid to contest presidential elections next month was invalidated by a court, insisted Thursday that his candidacy was "irrevocable"

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast ex-rebel leader and former premier Guillaume Soro, whose bid to contest presidential elections next month was invalidated by a court, insisted Thursday that his candidacy was "irrevocable".

"My candidacy is firm, unchangeable and irrevocable," Soro told journalists in Paris, adding his country was "on the brink" since President Alassane Ouattara's decision to seek a third term.

