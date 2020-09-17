I.Coast ex-PM Soro vows 'no election', urges opposition to unite

UrduPoint.com
Ivory Coast ex-rebel leader and former premier Guillaume Soro, whose bid for the presidency was invalidated by a court, vowed Thursday there would "be no election" next month, and urged opposition leaders to unite against incumbent Alassane Ouattara

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast ex-rebel leader and former premier Guillaume Soro, whose bid for the presidency was invalidated by a court, vowed Thursday there would "be no election" next month, and urged opposition leaders to unite against incumbent Alassane Ouattara.

"To maintain the election of 31 (October) does not make any sense, to participate in it would be to endorse the institutional coup d'etat of Alassane Ouattara," Soro told reporters in Paris. "There will be no election" on that date.

