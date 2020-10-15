I.Coast opposition seeks 'active boycott' of poll process

The two leading opposition candidates in Ivory Coast's October 31 presidential vote on Thursday asked their supporters to actively boycott the electoral process

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The two leading opposition candidates in Ivory Coast's October 31 presidential vote on Thursday asked their supporters to actively boycott the electoral process.

"The electoral process under way does not concern us.

.. we ask our supporters for an active boycott through all legal means," former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan told a news conference jointly held with another leading opposition candidate, former president Henri Konan Bedie.