I.Coast President Ouattara Will Not Run In Election
Thu 05th March 2020
Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Thursday he would not run in October's election, ending months of speculation over his intentions.
"I would like to solemnly announce that I will not be a candidate in the October 31 2020 presidential election and I will transfer power to the younger generation," Ouattara said in a speech to Congress.
Ouattara came to power in 2011 after a prolonged crisis that ended with the ousting of then-president Laurent Gbagbo following bloodshed that claimed 3,000 lives.