I.Coast President To Meet Main Rival Wednesday
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara will meet his main rival on Wednesday for talks on ending election-linked violence, the government said, as it updated the death toll from the clashes to 85.
Ouattara "will hold a meeting this afternoon with the president of the PDCI, Mr. Henri Konan Bedie, at 5pm," Communications Minister Sidi Tiemoko Toure said, referring to the Ivory Coast Democratic Party.