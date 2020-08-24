UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I.Coast President Urges Peace As He Files Candidacy For Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

I.Coast president urges peace as he files candidacy for elections

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara called for peace after clashes that have claimed at least eight lives as he filed his candidacy on Monday for elections less than three months away

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara called for peace after clashes that have claimed at least eight lives as he filed his candidacy on Monday for elections less than three months away.

Clashes broke out after Ouattara, after initially saying he would not stand again, changed his mind following the sudden death of prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, his anointed successor.

"I know I can count on all my fellow citizens to ensure that this election is peaceful and that Ivorians can make their choice in peace, without violence," Ouattara said as he left the headquarters of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) in Abidjan, flanked by most members of the government.

"We will submit to the verdict of our citizens. The citizens will remember our record, which is an exceptional record over the past nine years... I have a vision of stability, security, peace and happiness for Ivorians," he said.

The constitution limits presidents to two terms, but 78-year-old Ouattara and his supporters argue that a 2016 constitutional tweak reset the clock, allowing him to seek a third.

Six people were killed and about 100 were injured in demonstrations that erupted after Ouattara announced on August 6 that he would seek re-election following Gon Coulibaly's death in July from a heart attack.

At least two more were killed at the weekend in clashes at Divo, 200 kilometres (120 miles) from Abidjan, after Ouattara formally accepted his nomination by the ruling RHDP party.

Opposition and civil society groups say Outtara's move to stand again in the October 31 vote amounts to a "coup."The country remains scarred by a brief civil war that erupted after 2010 elections, when then president Laurent Gbagbo refused to cede to the victor, Ouattara. Months of violence claimed around 3,000 lives.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Prime Minister Vote Civil Society Divo Abidjan Ivory Coast July August October 2016 All From Government

Recent Stories

Three drug pushers held with contraband

3 minutes ago

Russia hits back with expulsion of Austrian diplom ..

3 minutes ago

MNAs, MPAs call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

3 minutes ago

DEWA achieves outstanding results in study on stra ..

20 minutes ago

AIOU announces 31st August as last date for admiss ..

24 minutes ago

Pb govt starts work for setting up eight new unive ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.