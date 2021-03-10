I.Coast ruling party says strengthens congress majority

(@FahadShabbir)

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast's ruling party strengthened its majority in the country's newly elected parliament after 16 independent deputies joined their ranks, a party spokesman said on Wednesday.

President Alassane Ouattara's RHDP party won a majority in last weekend's legislative election after a vote that raised hopes the country had moved past its recent violent tensions.

Saturday's legislative ballot went peacefully and for the first time in a decade included all main political players, though some opposition figures have since alleged electoral fraud.

It was a key test of stability for the West African nation following violence surrounding October's presidential vote, which was boycotted by the opposition and claimed 87 lives.

The RHDP won 137 seats in the 255-seat congress, but now holds 153 with the addition of the independents, said party spokesman Mamadou Toure.

The RHDP holds an absolute majority in the assembly, but has not reached the two-thirds majority of 170 that would allow it to pass constitutional reforms.

The opposition won 91 seats. One seat remains empty after the death of a candidate.

The main opposition PDCI party has claimed electoral fraud, while ex-president Laurent Gbagbo's FPI party had called on its supporters to remain calm and await the official results.

The FPI had boycotted all polls since the arrest of Gbagbo in 2011 in Abidjan and his transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

His arrest followed violence after the 2010 presidential election that left 3,000 dead in a country once split in half by a civil war.

Gbagbo was acquitted in January 2019 and is now lives in Brussels pending the outcome of an appeal, though he has announced plans to return home.

Ouattara has recently reached out to his old foe in a bid for "national reconciliation" and issued Gbagbo with two passports.

The 79-year-old president had triggered unrest last year when he announced he would seek a third term in office -- a scheme that critics said sidestepped constitutional limits.