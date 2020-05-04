I.Coast sees $500 mln export loss for cashew and cotton

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast's cashew and cotton industries will lose export sales worth nearly half a billion Dollars this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, their association said on Monday.

The head of the Cotton-Cashew Council (CCA), Adama Coulibaly, told AFP that Asian prices for cashews had plummeted from $1,400 to $900 per tonne, representing an overall fall in export income of more than $300 million.

Asian prices for Ivorian cotton have fallen from 1,007 CFA francs ($1.66) a kilogram to 600 CFA francs, a loss of $172 million.

"The coronavirus has financially impacted our activities in Asia, our main outlet," he said.

"We have been faced with an absence of clients and contractsand lack of finance for buyers," he said.