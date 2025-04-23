I.Coast's Barred Opposition Leader Says Is Party's Only Presidential Candidate
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Ivory Coast's main opposition leader Tidjane Thiam, struck off the electoral list in a row over his nationality, told AFP Wednesday his party would not replace him as its candidate in October's presidential election.
Tensions in the west African country are running high, with Thiam the latest of several prominent figures, including former president Laurent Gbagbo, to have been barred from running.
An Abidjan court on Tuesday said Thiam, who was formally named the candidate of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) last week, had been removed from the electoral list because he had lost Ivorian nationality when he acquired French citizenship in 1987.
The decision, which cannot be appealed, rules him out of standing in the October 25 presidential vote.
"It's me or no one. We will not present another candidate," Thiam said in a telephone interview, adding he intended to take his case to the court of the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS.
"We will go to ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States), we have the right," he said.
"And we are going to continue to fight on the ground and to show those in power that this is a decision that is bad for Ivory Coast," Thiam told AFP.
He said being on the electoral list was "an absolutely fundamental right. It's a question of human rights".
Questions over his nationality have plagued the 62-year-old former international banker's campaign for several months.
