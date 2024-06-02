Open Menu

I.Coast's Ex-president Bedie Buried 10 Months After Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 09:30 AM

I.Coast's ex-president Bedie buried 10 months after death

Pèpressou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Ivory Coast's former president Henri Konan Bedie was laid to rest Saturday in his native village 10 months after his death.

Delegations representing ethnic groups from all over the country travelled to the eastern village of Pepressou to pay last respects to Bedie, who was commonly known by his initials HKB.

Since Monday, thousands of mourners have flocked to Pepressou which usually has a population of several hundred.

Bedie succeeded Ivory Coast's post-colonial founding father, Felix Houphouet-Boigny, as president from 1993 to 1999 -- when he was overthrown by the military in the country's first-ever coup.

While still president of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast, the country's oldest party, Bedie passed away on August 1, 2023.

Organising the funeral has taken time due to the process of choosing a date and organising details of the funeral among his family and the chiefs of his Baule ethnic group.

His status as a former president also prolonged the process as ceremonies had to be prepared at the PDCI headquarters and the presidential palace in Abidjan where a tribute was paid to him on May 24.

Related Topics

Abidjan Ivory Coast May August Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

42 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

10 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

10 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

10 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

10 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

10 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

10 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

10 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

10 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

10 hours ago

More Stories From World