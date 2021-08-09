UrduPoint.com

I.Coast's Gbagbo Proposes Creating New Party

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:09 PM

I.Coast's Gbagbo proposes creating new party

Ivory Coast ex-president Laurent Gbagbo has proposed setting up a new political party, his Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), which is suffering deep internal divisions, said on Monday

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast ex-president Laurent Gbagbo has proposed setting up a new political party, his Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), which is suffering deep internal divisions, said on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting of FPI leaders, Gbagbo hit out at his former prime minister, Pascal Affi N'Guessan, who heads one of the factions, and proposed "creating a new instrument of struggle in line with our ideology and ambitions", the party said in a statement.

Gbagbo, who was in power from 2000-11, dramatically returned to Ivorian politics in June after being acquitted at the International Criminal Court in The Hague of crimes against humanity arising from post-election violence in 2010-2011.

Related Topics

Prime Minister The Hague Ivory Coast June Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Newly built EVM to make electoral process fair, tr ..

Newly built EVM to make electoral process fair, transparent: Shibli Faraz

22 seconds ago
 Catholic priest murdered in France by suspected ca ..

Catholic priest murdered in France by suspected cathedral arsonist

25 seconds ago
 ANP suspends membership of two members

ANP suspends membership of two members

27 seconds ago
 IPH to be made centre of excellence: Aamir Jan

IPH to be made centre of excellence: Aamir Jan

28 seconds ago
 Kolkata, Tehran, Moscow Top Rating of Cities With ..

Kolkata, Tehran, Moscow Top Rating of Cities With Highest Air Temperature Increa ..

4 minutes ago
 Regional states urge dialogue to ease South Sudan ..

Regional states urge dialogue to ease South Sudan tensions

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.