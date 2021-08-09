Ivory Coast ex-president Laurent Gbagbo has proposed setting up a new political party, his Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), which is suffering deep internal divisions, said on Monday

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast ex-president Laurent Gbagbo has proposed setting up a new political party, his Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), which is suffering deep internal divisions, said on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting of FPI leaders, Gbagbo hit out at his former prime minister, Pascal Affi N'Guessan, who heads one of the factions, and proposed "creating a new instrument of struggle in line with our ideology and ambitions", the party said in a statement.

Gbagbo, who was in power from 2000-11, dramatically returned to Ivorian politics in June after being acquitted at the International Criminal Court in The Hague of crimes against humanity arising from post-election violence in 2010-2011.