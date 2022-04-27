Ivory Coast's 80-year-old president, Alassane Ouattara, has given no sign of wanting to hand over the reins following a closely-scrutinised cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of a deputy

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Ivory Coast's 80-year-old president, Alassane Ouattara, has given no sign of wanting to hand over the reins following a closely-scrutinised cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of a deputy.

Analysts have been ruminating over last Tuesday's big announcement for signs of Ouattara's plans -- a crucial issue in a country that carries the scars of political turbulence.

Nearly two years ago, as elections loomed, Ouattara signalled he would retire from politics after spending 10 years at the helm.

But those plans were thrown into reverse when his anointed successor, then prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, suddenly died.

In response, Ouattara dusted off a bid for a third presidential term, sparking bitter criticism that he was circumventing term limits under the constitution. Scores died in election-related violence.

But last week's appointments suggest Ouattara wants to retain a close grip on power and quash speculation that he is grooming a successor, analysts say.

He named a little-known technocrat, regional central banker Tiemoko Meyliet Kone, 73, as vice president, filling a seat that had been vacant for nearly two years.

And he reappointed Prime Minister Patrick Achi to head a reshuffled cabinet that is also being streamlined under an economy drive.