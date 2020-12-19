UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Icon Gifted To Russia's Lavrov In Bosnia To Be Returned For Origin Clarification - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Icon Gifted to Russia's Lavrov in Bosnia to Be Returned for Origin Clarification - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the icon presented to Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina last week would be returned to the presenter for its history to be clarified by Interpol.

The gift sparked a controversy after Bosnian media alleged that the Orthodox Christian icon could have been smuggled out of Luhansk, a breakaway region in Ukraine's east.

"The icon will be returned to the presenter for further clarifications of its history by Interpol," the Russian Foreign Ministry told journalists.

Lavrov was gifted the 300-year-old gilded icon last Monday during his meeting with Milorad Dodik, the Serbian member of the Bosnian tripartite Presidency.

After media allegations about the icon's Luhansk roots, the Ukrainian embassy in Sarajevo issued a protest note to the Bosnian Foreign Ministry, demanding explanations over the religious token's history, which it described as an "object of Ukrainian cultural heritage."

Sputnik learned from the Bosnian Foreign Ministry that it had forwarded the note to the Presidency. On Friday, Bosnian prosecutors said they had launched a probe into the foreign ministry's data to track the icon's history.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Russia Visit Sarajevo Luhansk Bosnia And Herzegovina Christian Media From

Recent Stories

LDA launches operation against Khokhar Palace

49 minutes ago

UAE Government joins Agile Nations Network

51 minutes ago

Federal govt arranges 12 liquefied natural gas car ..

60 minutes ago

RTA to start operating 4 stations

1 hour ago

NAB notice kills school teacher in Thatta

1 hour ago

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari appointed as new Rector ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.