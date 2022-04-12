UrduPoint.com

Iconic Moscow Fair Of Classical, Contemporary Art Reopens On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Art Moscow, Russia's largest and oldest fair for classical and contemporary art, as well as jewelry, reopens in Moscow on Tuesday and will run through April 17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Art Moscow, Russia's largest and oldest fair for classical and contemporary art, as well as jewelry, reopens in Moscow on Tuesday and will run through April 17.

More than 100 Russian galleries specializing in antiques, jewelry, contemporary art, street art, photography, sculpture, and kinetic and digital art, are taking part in the fair.

The classics part of the fair would be represented by paintings and drawings of such renowned Russian artists as Alexei Savrasov, Ivan Aivazovsky, Isaac Levitan, Pyotr Konchalovsky, Nikolai Suetin and Aleksandra Ekster.

The contemporary section of the fair includes Russian artists Leonid Rotar, Olga Soldatova, Arkady Nasonov as well as famous foreign artists Banksy and Jeff Koons.

The 2022 edition of the fair will also include a rally of over 60 models of vintage and historic cars.

Additionally, a series of panel discussions will be held on the sidelines of the fair in cooperation with the Association of Galleries, which unites Russia's most prominent art galleries.

Russian art experts for the first time will be discussing the prospects for development of the industry amid new crisis stemming from the sanctions imposed on Russia for starting a military operation in Ukraine. The experts will also discuss the popular phenomenon of NFT, art blogging and media.

