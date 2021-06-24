UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iconic Singer Britney Spears Asks Court To End 13-Year Long Father's Conservatorship

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:30 AM

Iconic Singer Britney Spears Asks Court to End 13-Year Long Father's Conservatorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Iconic US signer Britney Spears has asked a court to put an end to the 13-year long conservatorship by her father James Spears.

On Wednesday, Spears gave a more than 20-minute emotional speech to the court, trying to persuade the judge, Brenda Penny, of the need to lift the conservatorship.

"Ma'am, I've worked since I was 17 years old. I can't go somewhere unless I meet someone every week in an office. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive, but MA'am there are a thousand conservatorships that are abusive as well.

I want to end the conservatorship," the singer said, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

The judge has not made any decision on the issue yet.

Spears, who was one of the most famous world singers at the beginning of the 21st century faced mental issues as well as drug and alcohol addictions following a divorce in the late 2000s. In 2008, she was placed under temporary conservatorship, which later turned termless.

Related Topics

Century World Divorce Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

4 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

4 hours ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

4 hours ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

4 hours ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.