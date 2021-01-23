Iconic US Talk Show Personality Larry King Dies In Hospital Aged 87
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Iconic US talk show personality Larry King died in hospital aged 87, his company Ora Media said in a statement published to his Twitter page.
The statement did not share the cause of death, saying that he passed away at the Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
King was hospitalized earlier this month after testing positive with COVID-19. He had been battling a host of health issues in recent years.