Iconic US Talk Show Personality Larry King Dies In Hospital Aged 87

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Iconic US Talk Show Personality Larry King Dies in Hospital Aged 87

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Iconic US talk show personality Larry King died in hospital aged 87, his company Ora Media said in a statement published to his Twitter page.

The statement did not share the cause of death, saying that he passed away at the Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

King was hospitalized earlier this month after testing positive with COVID-19. He had been battling a host of health issues in recent years.

More Stories From World

