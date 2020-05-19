UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:20 PM

ICRC Asking $256Mln in COVID-19 Aid to Conflict Zones, Warns More Needed to Tackle Fallout

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) aims to raise $256 million to support the COVID-19 response in conflict zones across the world, but fears that much more funds will be needed to deal with the ramifications of the pandemic-induced crisis, the public relations adviser for the ICRC Asia-Pacific told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) aims to raise $256 million to support the COVID-19 response in conflict zones across the world, but fears that much more funds will be needed to deal with the ramifications of the pandemic-induced crisis, the public relations adviser for the ICRC Asia-Pacific told Sputnik.

"The ICRC is appealing for 250 million Swiss francs (USD $256 million) to respond in places of conflict and violence, to support medical facilities and places of detention, curb the spread among and ensure medical access for displaced people and detainees, and to support National Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies in their response," Pawel Krzysiek said.

According to the official, the appeal has been positively received by governments, and many of them have approached the Red Cross or Red Crescent to offer support.

"This is a positive sign but I fear much more funding will be needed to address the consequences of the outbreak," Krzysiek stated.

Over 4.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide. Of them, nearly 1.8 million have recovered, and more than 318,000 have died, Johns Hopkins University's data shows.

