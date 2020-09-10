UrduPoint.com
ICRC Assesses Urgent Needs In Greece After Massive Fire In Moria Refugee Camp - Official

Thu 10th September 2020

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is currently assessing more urgent needs in Greece along with shelters and sanitation, which the country's government and other international humanitarian organizations will not cover, in light of a devastating fire in the largest migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Head of the ICRC delegation in Greece Monica Zanarelli told Sputnik on Thursday

Overnight into Wednesday, a huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility, which is home to 12,800 migrants. According to Greek media, it could have been arson. The fire broke out after reports emerged that 35 residents of the camp had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We are presently looking jointly with the Hellenic Red Cross and International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent at the more urgent needs, which will not be covered by the government or other organizations like UNHCR [the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees].

Shelters will be clearly a priority together with health and sanitation, especially in light of COVID-19, but also long-term solutions need to be found. The international help is so far already present through EU funding," Zanarelli said.

According to the ICRC delegation head, the Greek government, meanwhile, is conducting a full assessment of the destruction of the camp, with its recovery plan being announced soon.

Following the blaze, the EU and the UNHCR have already announced their readiness to provide Greece with necessary support on the ground and help the country's government in dealing with the aftermath of the fire. In addition, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that EU nations should help Greece, including by relocating refugees across the bloc.

