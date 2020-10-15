ICRC Begins Facilitation of Release, Repatriation of More Than 1,000 Detainees From Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun a massive operation for the facilitation of the release of more than 1,000 war-time detainees in Yemen and their return to the country of origin

"This morning, 5 of our planes took off from the airports of #Abha, #Sanaa and #Seiyun, as part of the transfer and release of former detainees agreed upon by the parties to the conflict in #Yemen," ICRC Yemen said on Twitter.

The organization said it would provide live updates on the progress of the operation in the coming days.

"Follow us today & the coming days for the latest updates on facilitating the release & transfer of detainees agreed upon by the parties in #Yemen. With @YemenCrescent & @mediasrca, and as a neutral intermediary, we'll assist hundreds of former detainees to return home," a tweet from the same thread read.

According to a press release on the ICRC website, the evacuation and repatriation of detainees will involve ICRC-operated flights into and out of several cities in two countries - Yemen and Saudi Arabia.