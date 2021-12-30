ICRC builds new rehabilitation center in southern Afghanistan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has started to construct a new physical rehabilitation center in Lashkar Gah city, capital of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, the organization said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has started to construct a new physical rehabilitation center in Lashkar Gah city, capital of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, the organization said on Thursday.

The new center will consist of 13 one-storey buildings and a sport venue.

It will double the number of patients received daily and boost the services, the ICRC-Afghanistan wrote on Twitter.

More than 79,900 patients have been assisted in seven ICRC-supported rehabilitation centers across Afghanistan.

For years, the rehabilitation centers only provided services to war victims. However, the centers now provide serves to all disabled persons in Afghanistan.