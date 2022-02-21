ICRC Calling on Sides of Ukrainian Conflict to Ensure Population, Infrastructure Safety

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is urging those involved in the ongoing crisis surrounding Ukraine to safeguard civilians and infrastructure near the line of contact in the breakaway Donbas region, the ICRC delegation in Kiev has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is urging those involved in the ongoing crisis surrounding Ukraine to safeguard civilians and infrastructure near the line of contact in the breakaway Donbas region, the ICRC delegation in Kiev has told Sputnik.

"The ICRC is deeply concerned by the impact on the population living close to the line of contact. We call on the sides to take the necessary precautions to ensure that civilians, their housing and all infrastructure essential to their survival is respected at all times," the delegation said.

The organization went on to decry the negative effect of "more than seven years of shooting and explosions" on both children and adults.

"We've unfortunately seen an increase in hostilities along the line of contact in Donbas throughout 2021 if compared to the period of relative calm observed following the ceasefire agreement reached on 27 July 2020.

When guns go silent, people suffer less," the group noted, adding that "while the overall number of civilian victims remains at lower levels than in previous years, there has been further intensification in fighting in recent months."

The situation in Donbas has escalated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk (LPR, DPR) reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in the anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all women, children and the elderly, to the Rostov region began late last week.