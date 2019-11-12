ICRC Calls for 'Proportionate' Use of Force in Violent Protests Across Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Fabrizio Carboni, the International Committee of the Red Cross' (ICRC) regional director for the Near and middle East, condemned on Monday the ongoing anti-government protests in Iraq that were becoming increasingly violent, leading to deaths among civilians and law enforcement officers.

"We grieve the deaths of so many people and the growing number of casualties in protests in #Iraq. The use of force is an exceptional measure that must always be proportionate to the situation. Health care personnel must be allowed to work unhindered and in safety," Carboni wrote on Twitter.

The Independent High Commission for Human Rights of Iraq reported on Sunday that more than 300 people died and nearly 15,000 were injured during nationwide protests in Iraq since October.

Similar death toll figures were reported by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights last week, mentioning that 269 people were killed and over 8,000 were injured.

The series of Iraqi protests, which started on October 1 as somewhat peaceful demonstrations convened by civil activists through social media to protest corruption, unemployment and inefficient public services, turned into violent calls to overthrow the government, among other demands. Iraqi President Barham Salih announced on October 31 that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had agreed to resign. The protests ceased on October 8, but resumed on October 24.