ICRC Cautious When Using Social Media Amid Threat of Manipulation - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross is cautious when using social media platforms for its humanitarian mandate due to the possibility of misinformation, the ICRC Spokesperson in Ukraine Achille Despres told Sputnik.

"The issue with social media is that it can be subject to manipulation, and to malicious use. So we are very cautious in a way in our use of these new platforms," Despres told Sputnik.

Social media platforms can be an incredible tool when looking for missing persons but they have to be careful about misinformation, he added.

ICRC has a big role in looking for missing people and loved ones during a conflict.

The organization has also established a special bureau of its tracking agency to focus on the Ukrainian conflict. The ICRC role is the same as in the First World War and in the Second World War - it's the same system of filling in cards and sending it to the Red Cross except that it is digitalized.

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine since 2014. It has been providing humanitarian assistance, including food, water and other essential items, to the civilian population suffering from attacks on critical infrastructure. The organization has significantly intensified its activities after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.