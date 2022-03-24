UrduPoint.com

ICRC Chief, Russia Discuss Need To Protect Ukraine Civilians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 06:44 PM

ICRC chief, Russia discuss need to protect Ukraine civilians

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Thursday said he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had discussed the need to protect civilians during Moscow's operations in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Thursday said he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had discussed the need to protect civilians during Moscow's operations in Ukraine.

"We certainly also discussed the international humanitarian law and provisions of the Geneva Conventions in regard to conduct of hostilities... that civilians must be protected," Peter Maurer said at a joint press conference with Lavrov.

Maurer was visiting Moscow after spending five days in Ukraine last week.

He said he and Lavrov had a "very substantive discussion", and that he would also raise the Geneva Conventions that must be respected during a conflict at a meeting with the Russian defence ministry.

These conventions concern prisoners of war and "civilians detained in Russia as well as in Ukraine", he said, as well as "the issue of dead bodies -- civilians and militaries -- that need to be repatriated and brought back to the families".

The Russian minister said "we hope the efforts of the ICRC will bear fruit", calling it an "impartial and independent intermediary".

"Unfortunately we don't have any particular basis to rely on conscientious fulfilment by the Kyiv authorities," he added.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Moscow Russia Geneva

Recent Stories

Fund of Biden's Son Engaged in Financing Military- ..

Fund of Biden's Son Engaged in Financing Military-Biological Activities in Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 Satellite Autism Centres to be established at Divi ..

Satellite Autism Centres to be established at Divisional level: Memon

2 minutes ago
 SHCC imposes Rs. 2.3 mln fine on quacks

SHCC imposes Rs. 2.3 mln fine on quacks

2 minutes ago
 World TB day marked at Dera

World TB day marked at Dera

2 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on education concludes at SU

Int'l conference on education concludes at SU

2 minutes ago
 Turkish CGS calls on Naval Chief; lauds PN efforts ..

Turkish CGS calls on Naval Chief; lauds PN efforts for regional security

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>