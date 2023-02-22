ICRC Chief Says Ukraine Humanitarian Work Well-Supported, Other Countries Lack Funding

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Ukraine's humanitarian activities are well-supported while underfunded in other countries, starting with Africa, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik.

"Today, ironically, the humanitarian work in Ukraine is well supported by donors but the downside is that the rest of the world is underfunded, and that's a reality for ICRC," Mardini said on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. "I would argue that there is today lack of funding for the vast majority of humanitarian settings, starting with Africa."