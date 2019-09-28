UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Chief To Visit Moscow, Meet With Russian Officials October 9-12 - Regional Mission

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

ICRC Chief to Visit Moscow, Meet With Russian Officials October 9-12 - Regional Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, will be visiting Moscow from October 9-12, Ikhtiyar Aslanov, the head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for the Russian Federation, Belarus and Moldova, told Sputnik on Friday.

Maurer will participate in the Senior Workshop on International Rules governing Military Operations (SWIRMO), which will be held in Moscow and attended by about 100 military officers from 70 countries of the world.

"The president will also meet with the Russian officials and experts to discuss cooperation between the ICRC and Russia, development of the international humanitarian law, the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which is taking place later this year, and regional humanitarian issues," Aslanov said.

SWIRMO is an annual event, which is aimed at ensuring the compliance of military operations with international law and focuses on the integration of law in the decision-making process of combat operations.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Belarus Moldova October Event From

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

5 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

50 minutes ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

14 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

14 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.