ICRC Chief to Visit Moscow, Meet With Russian Officials October 9-12 - Regional Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, will be visiting Moscow from October 9-12, Ikhtiyar Aslanov, the head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for the Russian Federation, Belarus and Moldova, told Sputnik on Friday.

Maurer will participate in the Senior Workshop on International Rules governing Military Operations (SWIRMO), which will be held in Moscow and attended by about 100 military officers from 70 countries of the world.

"The president will also meet with the Russian officials and experts to discuss cooperation between the ICRC and Russia, development of the international humanitarian law, the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which is taking place later this year, and regional humanitarian issues," Aslanov said.

SWIRMO is an annual event, which is aimed at ensuring the compliance of military operations with international law and focuses on the integration of law in the decision-making process of combat operations.