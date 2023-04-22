ICRC Chief Urges Parties to Sudan Conflict to Grant Organization Humanitarian Access

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) "implores" the parties to the conflict in Sudan to grant it immediate humanitarian access as provided by the rules of international law, so that the organization can help civilians in need, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said on Friday.

"The suffering is made worse by the fact that the ICRC has been unable to get aid to the people who need it most, as the parties have not given us the necessary security guarantees. This cannot go on. We implore the parties to grant the ICRC immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access to assist Sudanese civilians in need. This is not optional - it is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law," the ICRC chief said in a statement.

Spoljaric noted that the ICRC prioritized providing medical care to hospitals and repairing their water and electricity infrastructure.

"We are ready to deliver more supplies as soon as there is a pause in the fighting," she added.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out last Saturday. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Friday. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported that over 3,500 people had been injured.