ICRC Committed To Continue Providing Humanitarian Aid In Afghanistan - Delegation Head

Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:55 PM

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is determined to continue its mission in Afghanistan as the country's humanitarian situation deteriorates, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik

The organization currently has 1,800 local and international workers in Afghanistan to provide various types of humanitarian assistance, according to the delegation chief, who stressed the importance of ICRC's work in view of the current situation in the country.

"Of course, considering the size of the needs, the ICRC cannot cover all of them, but we are committed to work in Afghanistan to deliver urgently needed humanitarian aid for people affected by the armed conflict in Afghanistan," Fillion said.

The official went on to outline the ICRC's approach to operating in the country's hostile environment, which centers on "assisting the people affected by the conflict the best way we can, all the while limiting our staff's exposure to risks.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Islamist movement has managed to overrun a significant chunk of the country's rural areas and several provincial capitals. The brunt of the hostilities is borne by the civilian population, as casualties continue to mount and with many fleeing their homes in face of the Taliban's advance.

The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the violence in Afghanistan, calling for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, and the start of meaningful intra-Afghan peace talks.

