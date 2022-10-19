ICRC Concerned About Risk of Cholera Spread Across Syria - Official

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is concerned about suspected cholera cases (AWD) reported in some parts of Syria due to a high risk of the rapid spread of the disease across the country, Adnan Hezam, a communication coordinator of the ICRC delegation in Damascus, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is concerned about suspected cholera cases (AWD) reported in some parts of Syria due to a high risk of the rapid spread of the disease across the country, Adnan Hezam, a communication coordinator of the ICRC delegation in Damascus, told Sputnik.

"The ICRC is aware of reported cases of AWD/Cholera in some parts of Syria. We are following up (on) the situation and are concerned about it, considering the high risk of spread of this disease," Hezam said.

The ICRC is not providing its own classification of the symptoms, and is only following the reading of the cases reported by the Syrian health authorities, the official added.

In late August, Syria registered its first outbreak of cholera infection in over a decade in the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor, Latakia, and Damascus, with Aleppo being the main hotbed. As of October 8, 15,823 suspected cases were reported in the country, including 68 fatalities.

Cholera is an acute bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated food or water. Symptoms include severe diarrhea. A person can potentially die from the illness within hours if left untreated, but most people recover after exhibiting only mild symptoms, with the help of oral re-hydration solutions.