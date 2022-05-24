ICRC Confirms Disruptions in Supply of Essential Medicines to Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirms that there are disruptions in the supply of essential medicines to the Donbas republics, spokeswoman of the ICRC's Regional Delegation in Moscow Galina Balzamova told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that the organization aims to resolve these issues

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirms that there are disruptions in the supply of essential medicines to the Donbas republics, spokeswoman of the ICRC's Regional Delegation in Moscow Galina Balzamova told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that the organization aims to resolve these issues.

Earlier in the day, chief physicians from the self-proclaimed Donbas republics said that the ICRC and ICRC and the World Health Organization (WHO) ceased to supply HIV and tuberculosis treatment to local residents.

"We are working to find practical and effective ways to overcome this very serious problem, as we know that the situation will become increasingly critical for people who cannot get the medicines they need," Balzamova said.

The spokesperson said that the ICRC did not make a decision to cease the supplies and explained disruptions by supply chain issues.