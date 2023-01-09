ICRC Creating Digital Emblem to Shield Health Facilities From Cyber Attacks - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross is at an early stage of creating a digital emblem to protect humanitarian facilities from cyber attacks, ICRC Spokesperson in Ukraine, Achille Despres, told Sputnik.

"It's (the emblem) at a very early stage. It's something that we have proposed in a way to open a debate about this because, of course, for us, it's quite clear that international humanitarian law applies in cyberspace just as much as it applies in physical space," Despres told Sputnik.

The idea is that cyber belligerents should recognize that protection should be awarded to some special categories of institutions such as humanitarian organizations or health facilities, he added.

The process will take some time but the ICRC is welcoming states to take their positions and encouraging them to propose ideas, he said.

The ICRC has proposed a digital emblem in the beginning of November last year and it is hoping to gain the states' support.

ICRC wants to avoid any major cyber attack which could threaten all of the data and confidential information of individuals ICRC is storing, he added.