ICRC Employee Kidnapped In Central Afghanistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

ICRC Employee Kidnapped in Central Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) An employee of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was abducted in Afghanistan's central Maidan Wardak province, the Ariana news tv channel reported on Sunday.

ICRC spokeswoman in Afghanistan Roya Mousavi confirmed that the employee was kidnapped on Saturday, but did not reveal the identity of the hostage or the group behind the abduction, according to the broadcaster.

Mousavi also said that the ICRC was negotiating the release of the kidnapped employee.

So far, no group has taken responsibility for the abduction.

More Stories From World

