ICRC Expects to Resume Humanitarian Activities in Myanmar Prisons Under Military Rule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) soon expects to resume operations, including humanitarian visits and activities in places of detention, in junta-led Myanmar, ICRC President Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik.

The humanitarian organization has been trying to continue to fulfill its mission in the Southeast Asian nation since the military coup in Myanmar on February 1 which sparked mass protests resulting in violent clashes and brutal suppression of peaceful demonstrators.

"We have, I think, I would not say yet a green light but an understanding ... that we need to overcome the COVID challenges in order to resume detention activities. ... So I would hope that in the weeks to come we can manage this and resume some of our detention relevant activity," Maurer said on the sidelines of the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS), noting there is no opposition from the authorities on the matter.

Such expectations stem from Maurer's talks with the military leadership during his visit to Myanmar earlier in June. The ICRC chief noted that they had good conversations with Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and agreed the organization needed to continue its work.

The ICRC has been long operating in Myanmar, with the mission in the Southeast Asian nation being among its largest in the world.

This year's MCIS ran from June 22-24 and gathered defense officials and experts from nearly 50 countries.