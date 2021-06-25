UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Expects To Resume Humanitarian Activities In Myanmar Prisons Under Military Rule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

ICRC Expects to Resume Humanitarian Activities in Myanmar Prisons Under Military Rule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) soon expects to resume operations, including humanitarian visits and activities in places of detention, in junta-led Myanmar, ICRC President Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik.

The humanitarian organization has been trying to continue to fulfill its mission in the Southeast Asian nation since the military coup in Myanmar on February 1 which sparked mass protests resulting in violent clashes and brutal suppression of peaceful demonstrators.

"We have, I think, I would not say yet a green light but an understanding ... that we need to overcome the COVID challenges in order to resume detention activities. ... So I would hope that in the weeks to come we can manage this and resume some of our detention relevant activity," Maurer said on the sidelines of the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS), noting there is no opposition from the authorities on the matter.

Such expectations stem from Maurer's talks with the military leadership during his visit to Myanmar earlier in June. The ICRC chief noted that they had good conversations with Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and agreed the organization needed to continue its work.

The ICRC has been long operating in Myanmar, with the mission in the Southeast Asian nation being among its largest in the world.

This year's MCIS ran from June 22-24 and gathered defense officials and experts from nearly 50 countries.

Related Topics

World Moscow Visit Myanmar February June From Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE joins Central American Integration System

6 minutes ago

Mujahid Ullah Afridi awarded death sentence in Asm ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hyperson ..

24 minutes ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to open office in Peshawar ..

24 minutes ago

S. Korea's overseas direct investment posts double ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.