MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expects Syria to remain its largest humanitarian operation in the coming year but projects that needs for aid and protection will especially increase in the Idlib province, ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Syria, in general, remains our largest humanitarian operation in 2020 and our focus will of course remain very much in the north-east, but we are expecting also that humanitarian needs will increase in Idlib," Stillhart said, adding that the years of war and destruction had made the humanitarian needs in the middle Eastern country "tremendous."

The return of tens of thousands of displaced people to the northeastern Syrian after the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) promoted the Red Cross to increase its presence significantly throughout the year, he continued.

"I was myself several times in Syria and I could see how big the needs are and will still be for years to come. So we are working throughout Syria," Stillhart added.

According to Stillhart, the hospital established by the ICRC in Al-Hawl refugee camp together with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Norwegian Red Cross is one of the very few functioning facilities where refugees � predominantly women and children � are able to receive medical attention.

The humanitarian situation in Syria, specifically the issue of ensuring safe passage for humanitarian workers, has been the subject of regular international consultations at different levels since the armed conflict began in 2011. On Thursday, the UN Security Council is due to vote on Resolution 2165, which, if passed, will ensure cross-border access for aid that close to 4 million Syrians currently depend on.