ICRC Expresses Concern Over Water Supply Disruptions in Iraq in Light of Social Unrest

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) considers water supply as the biggest humanitarian concern in Iraq, which has been mired in social tensions in recent months and also was drawn into the crisis between Iran and the United States.

Since early October, the Iraqi people have been demanding economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, over 400 people have died in the protests, and about 15,000 have been injured.

"The biggest problem is water. The second is electricity, if you don't have power supply, you cannot run the water. We are re-establishing the water supply. And we are trying to get back power supply for the affected locations," Peter Leskovsky, the ICRC electrical energy adviser for Near and middle East, said, when asked what concerns does the ICRC share on the impact of rising tensions in Iraq.

After the electricity and water supply issues are solved, the ICRC will focus on food distribution and support for small businesses, the adviser noted.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Hakim has recently said that Iraqi soil should not be a battleground for regional political differences. His calls were sparked by the US killing the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' top general, Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shia militia, near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3. In response, Iran launched airstrikes against military bases hosting US troops in neighboring Iraq.