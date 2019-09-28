UrduPoint.com
ICRC Follows Situation In Syria's Rukban Refugee Camp As Resettlement Starts - Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

ICRC Follows Situation in Syria's Rukban Refugee Camp as Resettlement Starts - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) closely monitors the development of the situation in Syria's Rukban refugee camp, Ikhtiyar Aslanov, the head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for the Russian Federation, Belarus and Moldova, told Sputnik on Friday, shortly after the operation on resettling the remaining dwellers from the facility was launched.

"The ICRC continues to follow the humanitarian situation in Rukban closely, but it does not play a role in the official talks and negotiations related to the future of the camp or delivering humanitarian assistance to the camp at this time," Aslanov said.

The Rukban camp, which houses thousands of refugees in deplorable conditions, lies within the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base near At Tanf. The US presence has made it hard for humanitarian workers to access the facility.

