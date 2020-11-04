ICRC Head Maurer to Visit Conflict-Hit Eastern Ukraine on Thursday - Regional Office

(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer will pay a visit to the self-proclaimed republic of Luhansk on November 5, the committee's regional office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"ICRC President Peter Maurer will arrive in Luhansk on November 5," the organization's mission in the republic said.

Maurer is also expected to visit the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk on the same day.

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014, when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the two self-proclaimed republics that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

According to UN data, the death toll from the conflict has exceeded 13,000 ” a quarter of them civilians.