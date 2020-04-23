ICRC Head Refuses to Comment on US' Decision to Halt WHO Funding, Calls for Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini, while speaking with Sputnik, decided not to comment on the United States' decision to suspend funding of the World Health Organization (WHO), but added that a global pandemic requires international cooperation.

On April 14, US President Donald Trump ordered the US Treasury to withhold funds from the WHO for 60 to 90 days while his administration reviews the organization's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis.

"The ICRC is not in a position to comment on the political decision of the country.

I can say this ” if we learned something from this epidemic, it is that the virus knows no borders. I think the whole planet is facing a crisis of unprecedented proportions. At the ICRC, we believe that this is a global crisis that requires a global, coordinated response and cooperation," Mardini said.

He added that no country could solve this issue on their own, as the world is globalized and connected. According to Mardini, the ICRC is paying special attention to countries that are suffering from armed conflicts, as war-torn nations are most vulnerable during health crises.