UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Head Refuses To Comment On US' Decision To Halt WHO Funding, Calls For Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:20 PM

ICRC Head Refuses to Comment on US' Decision to Halt WHO Funding, Calls for Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini, while speaking with Sputnik, decided not to comment on the United States' decision to suspend funding of the World Health Organization (WHO), but added that a global pandemic requires international cooperation.

On April 14, US President Donald Trump ordered the US Treasury to withhold funds from the WHO for 60 to 90 days while his administration reviews the organization's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis.

"The ICRC is not in a position to comment on the political decision of the country.

I can say this ” if we learned something from this epidemic, it is that the virus knows no borders. I think the whole planet is facing a crisis of unprecedented proportions. At the ICRC, we believe that this is a global crisis that requires a global, coordinated response and cooperation," Mardini said.

He added that no country could solve this issue on their own, as the world is globalized and connected. According to Mardini, the ICRC is paying special attention to countries that are suffering from armed conflicts, as war-torn nations are most vulnerable during health crises.

Related Topics

World Trump United States April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

38 minutes ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

38 minutes ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

38 minutes ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

1 hour ago

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO virtual board meeting

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.