ICRC Head Says Date Of New Humanitarian Delivery To Donbas For Combating COVID-19 Unclear

ICRC Head Says Date of New Humanitarian Delivery to Donbas for Combating COVID-19 Unclear

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The date of a new humanitarian delivery of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Ukraine's Donbas region for fight against COVID-19 is still unclear and it will depend on the capabilities of ICRC personnel, the organization's director-general, Robert Mardini, told Sputnik.

The ICRC will continue providing assistance to those affected by the armed conflict in Donbas, and now this assistance includes efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic in Ukraine, he said.

"We are there already ... I do not have the date for the next shipment ... this will be decided by our team depending on how they are managing their staffs and depending on their capacity to go on both sides of the contact line and to deliver aid. I have heard that activities are ongoing on the ground and I am really encouraged to see that our teams are doing a great job there," Mardini said.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in April 2014 after the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics in Donbas, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine two months earlier. Prospects for peace have been discussed within various formats, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, hostilities in the region continue.

According to the latest official data, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Donetsk People's Republic has increased to 67, while in the neighboring Luhansk the number of those infected stands at 48.

