ICRC Highlights Vulnerability of Displaced People in Iraq to COVID-19 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Displaced people are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic due to crowded settlements and little access to sanitation and medical care, Ruth Hetherington, regional spokesperson for The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC, told Sputnik.

"People who have been displaced by conflict are often particularly vulnerable as well. Their settlements or camps can be crowded, and their movements restricted, with suboptimal access to sanitation and healthcare - and in the case of an outbreak, their specific needs in this respect should not be forgotten. Access to information for this category of individuals can also be challenging, and the IRCS (Iraq Red Crescent Society) has thus been promoting awareness on the virus in some camps," the spokesperson for North Africa and middle East said.

The ICRC has begun assessing over the phone the need for extra help to internally displaced persons, host populations, people with disabilities who had previously received aid for farming or small businesses.

Detainees are also particularly vulnerable to the infection, especially in overcrowded detention facilities, Hetherington said.

"The ICRC is therefore closely monitoring the situation in places of detention and is maintaining its dialogue with detaining and other relevant authorities at all levels on preparedness and response measures implemented," the representative said.

As of Thursday, Iraq has confirmed 728 coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).