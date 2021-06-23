UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Hopes Berlin Conference On Libya To Bring Humanitarian Progress - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 04:52 PM

ICRC Hopes Berlin Conference on Libya to Bring Humanitarian Progress - President

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hopes that the international conference on Libya, which starts in Berlin on Wednesday, will bring some progress in important humanitarian issues such as the return of the displaced people, infrastructure restoration and addressing the situation with migrants, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hopes that the international conference on Libya, which starts in Berlin on Wednesday, will bring some progress in important humanitarian issues such as the return of the displaced people, infrastructure restoration and addressing the situation with migrants, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik.

"We are not a member of the conference ... I think everybody agrees that the last month has been more encouraging than the previous months. For the first time in a long [period] we have a perspective that the process of bringing the parties together in Libya is really hitting the ground, and so I hope that we get more support and more consensus amongst the parties to move forward on this critical issues: the return of displaced people, the rehabilitation of infrastructure, the support of returnees, issues of migrants and situation of migrants in Libya, this needs a political process and we hope that the Berlin [conference] will move forward," Maurer said on the sidelines of the IX Moscow Conference on International Security.

At the same time, the ICRC chief warned against being too optimistic, as it is impossible to "get out of a conflict in a day."

The ICRC made contributions with regard to the humanitarian situation in Libya and it saw "some positive steps" over the past couple of months regarding displaced people return, Maurer added.

"The ICRC has launched a program to support Libyans who have been displaced ... Similar to the situation in Syria, we have quite a deep insight on what needs to be done next in order to stabilize the situation in the Libyan society. So you can expect us within the specific working group on international humanitarian law to make proposals, as well as to be in close contact with the political process. But of course, it is a political process and we are not part of that process, we are making inputs from a humanitarian perspective," Maurer concluded.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Berlin Progress Same Libya From

Recent Stories

100 day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai: Cisco’s Te ..

8 minutes ago

Babar Azam out of top 10 in the latest Test rankin ..

12 minutes ago

Samsung SmartThings Unveils New Interface, Offerin ..

15 minutes ago

Rescue Services Searching for Missing Teen in Floo ..

9 minutes ago

EU Proposes Joint Cyber Unit to Strengthen Bloc's ..

9 minutes ago

Kenya launches measles, rubella vaccination campai ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.