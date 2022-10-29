The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hopes that the parties to the grain deal will reach a new agreement after Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative over Ukraine's strikes on ships and infrastructure of the Black Sea Fleet, ICRC press office representative Lucile Marbeau told Sputnik

"The ICRC does not comment on political decisions.

This agreement on grain exports was a huge relief for people suffering from food insecurity around the world, including in countries in conflict. The ICRC hopes the parties will come to a new agreement," Marbeau said when asked to comment on Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the grain deal.

Earlier in the day, Russia indefinitely suspended its participation in the grain deal over inability to guarantee safety of grain vessels in the Black Sea after Kiev's drone attack on Sevastopol.