ICRC Hopes Politics to Be Put Aside in Syria to Focus on Humanitarian Needs - Mardini

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is hopeful that politics would be set aside in Syria after the recent catastrophic earthquakes and that efforts are concentrated on meeting the population's humanitarian needs, ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik.

"Our hope is political considerations are put apart and there is a focus on the humanitarian tragedy that is unfolding to avoid the compounded effects and more human suffering," Mardini said on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

Mardini noted that the situation in Syria is nothing short of catastrophic, with devastation coming on top of 12 years of war and multiple tragedies across the country.

"This is one of the reasons why maybe it's more difficult to have a grasp on the magnitude of the human cost now, of the earthquake because of the fact that there are areas that are still hard to reach. Idlib for instance which has been hard by the earthquake," he said.

Mardini also noted that even before the recent earthquakes struck in Syria, the country faced a situation in which seven million of its citizens were displaced, 15 million people depend on humanitarian action and only 60% of hospitals are functioning as well as severe shortages of water.

"Now you can imagine the risk of the spread of new epidemics going up after the earthquake," he said.

All the people whose houses have been destroyed by the earthquake are new people internally displaced, who need shelters, supplies and health services, Mardini said.

"Amputees will need to be equipped with artificial limbs in order that they can retrieve some mobility. The mental health and psychosocial support needs are huge," he said.

Mardini pointed out that the ICRC was able to work in Syria almost immediately after the earthquake hit the country with its partners from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

"We were able to support more than six hospitals in Aleppo, in Latakia, in Hamma, with medical supplies, surgical supplies, medicines, but also distributed mattresses, blankets, food supplies to those in need," he said. "We rehabilitated the collective centers where newly displaced people came, but of course, much more support is needed by the international community for Syria."

On February 6, powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey that caused thousands of deaths and significant material damage. The death toll in Turkey has exceeded 42,000 and several new earthquakes hit the area this week as well, adding to the devastation.