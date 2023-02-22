UrduPoint.com

ICRC Hopes Talks With Moscow Lead To Concrete Humanitarian Outcomes In Ukraine - Mardini

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hopes the ongoing cooperation with Moscow translates into concrete humanitarian results on the ground in Ukraine, Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik.

"The fact that this dialogue is ongoing with our delegation in Moscow, there has been recently a high level visit by our president to Moscow. So this is something very positive," Mardini said. "Of course, our ambition is that this dialogue translates into very concrete humanitarian outcomes on the ground."

Mardini spoke on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum where the conflict in Ukraine and its humanitarian impacts were part of the discussions.

Mardini said the ICRC wants to bridge the gap between the dialogue and results on the ground.

"The current dialogue with Russia is absolutely critical because there is a full blown international armed conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine today," Mardini said.

What is very positive, Mardini said, is that Russia recognizes the four Geneva conventions and additional protocol one are applicable.

He also said the ICRC expects Russia to facilitate the aid group's humanitarian work in Ukraine.

At the end of January, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric in a visit to Moscow met with Russian officials about humanitarian issues including crimes committed by the Kiev regime against captured Russian soldiers.

