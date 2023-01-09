ICRC in Regular Contact at Military Level With Russia, Ukraine - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross is in constant dialogue with Russian and Ukrainian authorities at the military and political levels, ICRC Spokesperson in Kiev, Achille Despres, told Sputnik.

"This is a very, very important part of our work, because as in any international armed conflict, it is our job to talk to the parties to the conflict - so in this case, the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Despres told Sputnik. "So, we are in our organization in contact on a very regular basis with authorities from these countries with authorities at the political level but also at the military level."

The organization, he added, is in constant dialogue with the parties to the conflict, he added. The line of contact is essential to be able to carry out activities of the organization, but also to remind Russia and Ukraine about their obligations under the rules of war, international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

In the beginning of January, the President of the ICRC Mirjana Spoljaric signaled her intention to visit Russia, where she is supposed to meet with the Russian authorities. Spoljaric arrived in Ukraine for a four-day visit to meet with civilians from the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

The work of the International Committee of the Red Cross has also become more complicated due to the increase in basic needs linked to the onset of winter and damaged infrastructure.

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine since 2014. It has been providing humanitarian assistance, including food, water and other essential items, to the civilian population suffering from attacks on critical infrastructure. The organization has significantly intensified its coordination among its offices in Kiev and Moscow after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.