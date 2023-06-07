ICRC in Touch With Russia to Determine Needs After Kakhovka Dam Incident - Spokeswoman

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is in touch with Russian authorities to determine the needs of the local population in the Kherson region after the Kakhovka dam destruction, the spokeswoman for the ICRC delegation in Russia and Belarus, Galina Balzamova, told Sputnik on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is in touch with Russian authorities to determine the needs of the local population in the Kherson region after the Kakhovka dam destruction, the spokeswoman for the ICRC delegation in Russia and Belarus, Galina Balzamova, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are in contact with the Russian authorities about the current situation in order to better understand what the needs are," Balmazova said when asked if the ICRC plans to take part in rescue operations in the Russia-controlled part of the Kherson region.