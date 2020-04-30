ICRC Increases Food Distribution in Conflict-Affected Eastern Ukraine - Mission in Moscow

UrduPoint.com
ICRC Increases Food Distribution In Conflict-Affected Eastern Ukraine

ICRC Increases Food Distribution in Conflict-Affected Eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has increased the distribution of food in the armed conflict zone in eastern Ukraine as vulnerable people there face additional risks due to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman of the ICRC's Regional Delegation in Moscow, Galina Balzamova, said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with ICRC President Peter Maurer practical measures to overcome the humanitarian consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, including assistance to the civilian population of southeastern Ukraine and Syria.

"Distribution of food is now a very important issue, as many countries are introducing reasonable measures of social distancing, but for many people, it turns into quite big difficulties just to find food. Therefore, we continue these distributions. For example, colleagues in eastern Ukraine, in the Donbas region, have recently conducted an additional distribution of foodstuffs, as now, for certain reasons, it is impossible to cross the line of demarcation .

.. We increase the distribution of products for this period so that they do not face problems with food," Balzamova said at an online press conference.

The spokeswoman added that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the organization's work, especially in the zones of armed conflicts, as people living in such areas are facing a new risk � the spread of the coronavirus � in addition to existing threats. Due to restrictive measures to combat the infection, vulnerable groups experience difficulties in purchasing food.

"For more vulnerable categories of citizens, colleagues simply bring products home, leave them at the door so that there is no contact and those people, who are already in a vulnerable situation, are not exposed to additional risk," Balzamova added.

At the same time, ICRC volunteers take all safety measures, including social distancing and usage of personal protective equipment, she stated.

