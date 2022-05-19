ICRC, Kiev Officials Check In on Ukrainian Militants in Russian Custody

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Kiev authorities on Thursday visited Ukrainian militants captured by Russian forces and found their detention conditions decent

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Kiev authorities on Thursday visited Ukrainian militants captured by Russian forces and found their detention conditions decent.

"What we saw today - (the Russian side) has done what it promised (with regard to) receiving and accommodating (captives). I would like to a make special mention of the doctors. Significant work on the rehabilitation of our wounded has been done in the last day... I have not heard any complaints about you (representatives of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic) from anyone," a representative of the Ukrainian side told Sputnik's correspondent.

Russia launched its special military operation on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.�

Moscow and Kiev have made several attempts to negotiate a ceasefire; however, no agreement has been reached so far. Both parties have exchanged captured soldiers several times since the beginning of the operation, according to the Russian and Ukrainian authorities.