UrduPoint.com

ICRC, Kiev Officials Check In On Ukrainian Militants In Russian Custody

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 01:51 PM

ICRC, Kiev Officials Check In on Ukrainian Militants in Russian Custody

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Kiev authorities on Thursday visited Ukrainian militants captured by Russian forces and found their detention conditions decent

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Kiev authorities on Thursday visited Ukrainian militants captured by Russian forces and found their detention conditions decent.

"What we saw today - (the Russian side) has done what it promised (with regard to) receiving and accommodating (captives). I would like to a make special mention of the doctors. Significant work on the rehabilitation of our wounded has been done in the last day... I have not heard any complaints about you (representatives of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic) from anyone," a representative of the Ukrainian side told Sputnik's correspondent.

Russia launched its special military operation on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.�

Moscow and Kiev have made several attempts to negotiate a ceasefire; however, no agreement has been reached so far. Both parties have exchanged captured soldiers several times since the beginning of the operation, according to the Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

Related Topics

Militants Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February From Agreement

Recent Stories

AJK players to get chance to exhibit talent in KPL ..

AJK players to get chance to exhibit talent in KPL, Rashid Latif

17 minutes ago
 Two robbers arrested in faisalabad

Two robbers arrested in faisalabad

17 minutes ago
 Medical store sealed in sargodha

Medical store sealed in sargodha

17 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 Will Be in Demand in Europe, But Wil ..

Nord Stream 2 Will Be in Demand in Europe, But Will Hardly Be Launched Soon - No ..

17 minutes ago
 Scientists design aerial-aquatic robot, inspired b ..

Scientists design aerial-aquatic robot, inspired by remora fish

23 minutes ago
 PM announces 10 days national celebrations on Yau ..

PM announces 10 days national celebrations on Yaum-e-Takbeer: Marriyum

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.